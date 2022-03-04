National Bankshares Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$110.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TD. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.55.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$98.30 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$78.02 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

