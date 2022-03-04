Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$185.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$168.75.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$159.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.77. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$120.25 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The company has a market cap of C$72.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total value of C$4,067,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,182.15. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$372,548.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.