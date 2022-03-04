Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM):

3/2/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC's personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. "

3/1/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from C$172.00 to C$174.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$178.00.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is now covered by analysts at Stifel Europe. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$182.00.

1/19/2022 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

