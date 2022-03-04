Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) to post $7.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.89 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

TARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of TARS opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

