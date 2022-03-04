CIBC Cuts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONEX. upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Onex in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$125.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE ONEX opened at C$83.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. Onex has a 52-week low of C$72.98 and a 52-week high of C$101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

