Eldorado Gold’s (ELD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.88.

TSE:ELD opened at C$14.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.61. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02. Insiders sold a total of 41,166 shares of company stock worth $584,664 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

