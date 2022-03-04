GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.93.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

TSE:GFL opened at C$36.53 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$34.34 and a 1-year high of C$54.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.93%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.