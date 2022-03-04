GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.93.
TSE:GFL opened at C$36.53 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$34.34 and a 1-year high of C$54.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96.
GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.
