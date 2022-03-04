Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TSE MRC opened at C$137.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.28. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$109.03 and a 52 week high of C$158.01.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

