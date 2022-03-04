Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.70. 54,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,140,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,925 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Groupon by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

