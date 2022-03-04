Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.90. 154,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,066,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

