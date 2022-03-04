Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $197.00. The stock had previously closed at $182.70, but opened at $170.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $170.02, with a volume of 39,037 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $228,650,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

