Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.57. Signify Health shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 18,740 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Signify Health’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Signify Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Signify Health by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter worth about $1,581,000.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

