Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.86) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.70) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.78).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.16 ($0.61) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.67 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The stock has a market cap of £32.08 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($315,309.27). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,195.01).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

