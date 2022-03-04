JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 460

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.37) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.21) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 363 ($4.87).

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.42) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 319.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 330.57. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 215.60 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.

In related news, insider John Ramsay acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($128,002.15).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

