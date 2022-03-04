Mears Group’s (MER) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

Shares of MER opened at GBX 197 ($2.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67. The firm has a market cap of £218.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 228 ($3.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.96.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

