Quartix Technologies’ (QTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:QTX opened at GBX 385 ($5.17) on Monday. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.78). The stock has a market cap of £186.26 million and a PE ratio of 64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 385.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. Quartix Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

