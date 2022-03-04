Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ExlService Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ExlService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXLS. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

