Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Absa Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $24.10 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.