ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,661,200 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 2,749,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46,612.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a €13.60 ($15.28) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ABMRF stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

