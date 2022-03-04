ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
OTCMKTS:AMSIY opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSIY)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.