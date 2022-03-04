ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AMSIY opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Get ArcelorMittal South Africa alerts:

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, Coke and Chemicals, and Corporate and Other. The Flat Steel Products segment comprises Vanderbijlpark works and Saldanha works. The Long Steel Products segment includes Newcastle works, Vereeniging works, and decommissioned Maputo works.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.