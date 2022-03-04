Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

