Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

IRTC stock opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.83. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $148.62.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

