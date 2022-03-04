Lincoln Educational Services Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.