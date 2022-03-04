Lincoln Educational Services Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $83,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
