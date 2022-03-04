Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MasTec, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MasTec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $74.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

