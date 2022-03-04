HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €39.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.41 ($98.21).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €40.19 ($45.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($109.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

