K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.21) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.00 ($16.85).

Shares of SDF opened at €22.76 ($25.57) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.11 and its 200 day moving average is €15.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a fifty-two week high of €23.67 ($26.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

