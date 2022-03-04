Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($39.89) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.89) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.47 ($40.97).

Shares of UN01 opened at €20.50 ($23.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. Uniper has a one year low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a one year high of €42.45 ($47.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

