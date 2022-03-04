Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €87.00 by Berenberg Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($97.75) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($103.93) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.35 ($95.90).

NEM stock opened at €77.28 ($86.83) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($130.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

