AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.
