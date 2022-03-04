AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AKT.A stock opened at C$1.15 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

