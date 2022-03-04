Royal Bank of Canada Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$69.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.83.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$57.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$35.88 and a 12-month high of C$57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

