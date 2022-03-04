Scotiabank Upgrades Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Buy

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$169.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$165.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.71.

Shares of BMO opened at C$147.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.67. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$106.20 and a twelve month high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

