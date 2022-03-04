Nuvation Bio Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of NUVB opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

