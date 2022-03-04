KeyCorp Weighs in on Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,411,000 after buying an additional 552,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,103,000 after buying an additional 145,739 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

