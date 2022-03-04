Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

