Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

