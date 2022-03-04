Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 8,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 219,063 shares.The stock last traded at $90.10 and had previously closed at $84.14.

The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.