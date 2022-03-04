Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $7.49. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 63,533 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

