National Bankshares Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.03.

TSE PPL opened at C$45.56 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$34.20 and a 52-week high of C$45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

