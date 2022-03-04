Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $117.07 and last traded at $117.75. Approximately 44,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,424,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.78.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

