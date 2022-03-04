CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head to Head Review

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CytomX Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of CytomX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics $100.36 million 2.48 -$32.88 million ($1.22) -3.13 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 109.51 -$27.51 million ($0.47) -3.96

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CytomX Therapeutics. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytomX Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytomX Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 208.90%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given CytomX Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CytomX Therapeutics is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CytomX Therapeutics and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics -108.85% -65.76% -18.41% Leap Therapeutics -2,433.93% -63.02% -54.86%

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics beats Leap Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

