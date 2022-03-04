Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$43.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.03.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.56 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$34.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.93. The stock has a market cap of C$25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

