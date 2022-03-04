Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Silver Spike Investment Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silver Spike Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silver Spike Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

SSIC opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Silver Spike Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.