Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$16.73 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.