Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. CIBC decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$16.73 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

