$950.47 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will report sales of $950.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.54 million to $1.02 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $930.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.43.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,917 shares of company stock worth $3,168,553 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LII opened at $273.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.38. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

