Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $53.75, but opened at $59.00. Cardlytics shares last traded at $64.45, with a volume of 6,741 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,058,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $893,613.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

