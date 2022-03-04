CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $78.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $84.12, with a volume of 12964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,493 shares of company stock valued at $106,749,756. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

