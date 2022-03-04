Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Increases By 421.9%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,300 shares, a growth of 421.9% from the January 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ENVB stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

