Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLNDY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €90.00 ($101.12) in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($113.48) to €96.50 ($108.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZLNDY opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. Zalando has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.