First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FPAFY stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Pacific has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

