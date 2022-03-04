Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €137.00 ($153.93) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($170.79) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safran has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.00 ($140.45).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €103.76 ($116.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.69. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

